Teen arrested over tweet that claimed explosive device was placed at NDP venue

Preliminary investigations found no suspicious items at The Float @ Marina Bay. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
August 10, 2022 at 7:32 PM

SINGAPORE - An 18-year-old has been arrested for his suspected involvement in communicating false information that an item would blow up at The Float @ Marina Bay, where the National Day Parade was taking place.

He posted the tweet on Tuesday (Aug 9), claiming that the device was under a seat at row 27.

The police said they were notified of the social media post at about 7.10pm that day.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the suspect's identity and arrested him within two hours of the reported crime.

Preliminary investigations found no suspicious items at the location.

Two mobile phones have been seized as case exhibits.

If convicted, the teen can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $50,000.

More On This Topic
Red Lion injured in NDP freefall expected to recover fully but needs time and some rehab: Ng Eng Hen
From injured Red Lion to crying man: 5 things about NDP 2022 people are talking about

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top