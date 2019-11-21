Teen arrested for allegedly riding PMD on top of walkway shelter

The police have arrested a 19-year-old teenager for his suspected involvement in riding a personal mobility device (PMD) on top of a walkway shelter. The case was classified as a rash act.

The police said in a statement yesterday that they received a report on the matter on Tuesday and preliminary investigations revealed that the incident took place in Lompang Road, in Bukit Panjang, on Monday.

Using images from police cameras and by speaking with people in the area, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division were able to identify the teen and arrested him on Tuesday.

The police are investigating the case. They warned that anyone convicted of a rash act which endangers life or the personal safety of others under the Penal Code can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

A video of the PMD rider made the rounds online earlier this week.

The video, which was shot at night, shows the teen, dressed in a white T-shirt, riding a PMD on top of the walkway shelter.

The video was captioned, "No riding on pavement; No riding on grass; Ride on shelter".

The incident took place after a ban on e-scooters on public footpaths was implemented on Nov 5.

Those caught flouting the rules can be fined up to $2,000 and jailed for up to three months if convicted.

The authorities have said that they will mainly issue warnings to errant riders until the end of this year, but will adopt a zero-tolerance approach from next year.

Several PMD users have attempted to get around the ban by riding their devices on grass patches alongside footpaths and on drain covers.

But the National Parks Board said earlier this month that PMD users should not ride on the green verges beside footpaths without permission.

If convicted of doing so, offenders can be fined up to $5,000.

National water agency PUB, which is responsible for drains, also warned against riding on drain gratings.

"Damaging any drain or storm water drainage system is considered an offence under the Sewerage and Drainage Act. Those convicted may be fined up to $40,000 or jailed for up to three months, or both," it warned.