Teen allegedly threw punching ball from flat

A teenager who allegedly threw a punching ball with the base attached from a Housing Board flat will be charged today.

Such objects typically weigh between 3kg and 10kg, and are used when practising boxing or martial arts.

The police said yesterday that they had received a call for assistance on Jan 17 at about 11.10pm.

Officers arrived at the block in Bukit Batok Street 52 and learnt that the 18-year-old had allegedly thrown the ball down from his flat.

The police did not say what height the ball was thrown from.

The teen is expected to face a rash act charge.

"The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said the police.

Those convicted of committing a rash act which endangers the life or personal safety of others may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.