Teen admits trying to peep at woman in school toilet

An intellectually disabled youth, who took part in the Special Olympics World Games last March, has pleaded guilty to offences including attempting to peep at a psychologist at his special education school when she was in a toilet.

The 17-year-old offender cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the psychologist's identity.

Details about the school and his sporting event during the games also cannot be revealed.

The teenager pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of attempting to commit voyeurism.

He had earlier admitted to one count each of molestation, appearing nude in a public place and performing an obscene act in front of another woman.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan said the teenager was in school on Jan 30 this year and spotted the psychologist entering a toilet at around 11.15am.

He bent down to peep though the horizontal slats of the toilet door to look at her.

The DPP added: "The accused moved around the horizontal slats to try and locate the angle that would afford him the best view. The victim... saw someone looking in through the horizontal slats.

"She quickly stopped and stood up, and pulled up her pants. The accused did not manage to see anything and went away."

But he returned soon after and tried to peek at her again.

He fled when she opened the toilet door but was caught on closed-circuit television camera footage committing the offence.

In an unrelated incident, he was caught performing a sexual act in front of a 25-year-old woman at a Kang Ching Road block of flats in Taman Jurong on April 16, 2018.

And in May last year, he was spotted running around in the nude at a multi-storey carpark in Tah Ching Road, also in Taman Jurong.

Separately, on Oct 14 last year, he molested a 19-year-old girl in Keat Hong Close near Choa Chu Kang Avenue 6.

Defence lawyer Sim Bing Wen from Drew & Napier pleaded for his client to be placed on probation.

He told District Judge May Mesenas: "Various mental health professionals who interviewed (the offender) and were aware of his history of sexual offending have noted that given (his) special needs, he may benefit from a period of probation to prevent re-offending and at the same time, provide him with sexuality education."

The teenager will be sentenced on April 3.