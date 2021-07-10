Teen admits to trying to procure obscene acts from minors

A youth admitted in a district court yesterday that he had attempted to procure obscene acts from two underage girls in separate incidents.

One of the victims was just 13 years old when the offender tried to get her to touch him inappropriately last September.

Later that month, he asked her to perform oral sex on him and she eventually complied.

The youth had also asked another girl, 15, to send him her nude pictures. She refused.

The 17-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of sexual exploitation as well as one count each of sexually penetrating a minor, and theft.

The teenagers cannot be named, to protect their identities.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Kelvin Chong said the youth got to know the older victim through social media platform Instagram on April 7 last year.

They started chatting and she later agreed to be his girlfriend.

On April 19 last year, he contacted the girl via messaging platform WhatsApp and tried but failed to obtain her nude picture.

He also got to know the younger victim via Instagram and asked for her nude pictures soon after.

The mother of the 13-year-old, who later found out about the incident, confiscated the phone and made a police report.

The DPP said: "Subsequently, sometime towards the end of August 2020, the (girl) received her phone and created another Instagram account to talk to the accused. This was because (she) was in love with the accused and wanted to continue the relationship with (him)."

The pair met for the first time on Sept 1 and he asked her to touch his genitals. The court heard that she hit his hand and left the vicinity.

Despite this, they met again 13 days later and the youth asked her to perform oral sex on him. The girl initially refused, but gave in when he said he would leave.

She later told her mother about the encounter and the police were notified. The offender had also stolen a bicycle worth around $300 on April 2, 2018.

Yesterday, District Judge May Mesenas called for reports to assess the offender's suitability for both probation and reformative training.

Offenders given the latter will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

The youth is expected to be sentenced on Aug 16.