Teen accused of threatening to kill EPL footballer

A Singaporean teenager has been charged in court after allegedly threatening to kill French football player Neal Maupay, who is a forward with Brighton in the English Premier League.

The court yesterday heard that Derek Ng De Ren, now 19, is also accused of threatening to kill the footballer's family.

The player and his family were in Britain when the threats were made in June and July last year.

According to earlier reports, the Premier League had alerted the Singapore Police Force after its investigations showed that the person responsible for the "serious online abuse" towards Mr Maupay was in Singapore.

According to court papers, Ng sent the threatening messages via Instagram while in Singapore.

In one message on June 24, Ng allegedly said: "You think you will get away for injuring Leno? No way in hell bruv (sic)... But don't worry you will be safe you won't be hurt.

"It's more fun watching you feel pain when your loved ones go through suffering."

Just days earlier, on June 20, Mr Maupay had scored the winning goal against Arsenal in a match that saw Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno carried off the pitch injured after a tussle with the French national.

In another message on June 26, Ng allegedly said: "Your family will be attacked later in the day, just watch."

On July 1, he is said to have sent Mr Maupay another message, saying: "You think by reporting my account you're safe? I will kill you and your family."

The court heard yesterday that Ng intends to plead guilty to his charges. His case has been adjourned to May 31.

For each count of harassment, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.