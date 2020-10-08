Teen, 18, allegedly involved in Boon Lay supermarket slashing to be charged on Friday

SINGAPORE - The teenager arrested for his alleged role in a knife attack at the Boon Lay Shopping Centre FairPrice outlet is expected to appear in court on Friday (Oct 9).

The 18-year-old will be charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, the police said.

A 23-year-old man suffered injuries to his face and head in the attack, which took place at around 12.40pm on Wednesday at the supermarket.

"Through ground inquiries and with the aid of CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him on the same day," said the police in a statement on Thursday.

The police said they will work with the prosecution to seek a court order for the suspect to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric evaluation.

The victim was given medical assistance at the scene before he was conveyed by ambulance to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The attack left long trails of blood on the supermarket floor and shelves.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon can be jailed for life, or may be imprisoned for a term of up to 15 years.

They may also be fined or caned if not sentenced to life imprisonment.