Teacher faces drug-related charges

A Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) teacher appeared in court yesterday to face drug-related charges, including methamphetamine consumption.

Briton Christopher David Burge, 65, was first charged on Sept 22 last year.

He is accused of attempting to possess five packets of a crystalline substance between Sept 14 and 19 last year. They were later found to contain at least 3.6g of methamphetamine.

The humanities tutor is also accused of consuming the drug on Sept 20 last year.

He was allegedly found with drug paraphernalia, including glass apparatus with a straw and a pipe attached, in Linden Drive near Eng Neo Avenue at around 11.20pm that day.

Burge is also said to have in his possession at least 6.12g of a vegetable matter which was analysed and found to contain 5-Fluoro-MDMB-PINACA - a substance found in synthetic cannabinoids.

Yesterday, the court heard that it will take four more weeks to prepare Burge's medical report.

Burge is out on bail of $10,000 and will be back in court on Feb 1.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times yesterday, HCI said that Burge has been suspended since September last year.

"As the matter is before the courts, we are unable to provide further details," a school spokes-man added.

Offenders convicted of methamphetamine consumption can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $20,000.

Those convicted of being in possession of drug paraphernalia can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $10,000.