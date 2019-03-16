T-shirts, handbags among $30k worth of fake goods seized, 4 women nabbed for selling them online

SINGAPORE - About $30,000 worth of fake goods were seized and four women arrested for selling them, police said on Friday night (March 15).

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted raids around Kaki Bukit and Serangoon on Wednesday and Thursday.

A total of 1,465 pieces of trademark-infringing goods such as T-shirts, pants, caps, dresses, floor mats and handbags were seized, police said.

Four women, aged between 26 and 28, were arrested for their suspected involvement in selling counterfeit luxury goods and apparel online.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the women had procured these counterfeit goods from foreign sources, before reselling them locally via various online platforms," police said, adding that investigations are being conducted.

Those found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to $100,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.

Photos provided by the police show a room with clothes and other items piled in stacks on shelves set against the wall and containers on the floor.

In its statement, the police said it takes a serious view towards intellectual property rights infringements.

"Distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences and the police will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate business and consumers," it said.

Police also advised members of the public to be careful of fake goods being sold on e-commerce platforms.