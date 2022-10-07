Syndicate member jailed 3 years for role in GST fraud scheme

The first member of a criminal syndicate to be convicted of a goods and services tax (GST) fraud scheme involving $114 million in fictitious sales was sentenced to jail for three years on Thursday.

Lee Chong Hoong, now 42, served as the director of shell company Nagore Trading from February 2015 to January 2016, during which he and other syndicate members forged at least 183 invoices involving sales of more than $56.5 million. The Singaporean earned at least $80,000 for his role.

The Singapore Police Force and Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) said on Thursday that Nagore was set up to generate false invoices to support the sham transactions. These helped create the impression that the shell company had paid local suppliers for goods and sold them to others that were in on the scheme. The buffer companies also forged invoices to other businesses involved though no actual trade was carried out.

Syndicate members then convinced exporters to buy the non-existent goods and sell the items abroad to a buyer they had provided. The exporters then paid the buffer companies the selling price of the goods with GST included, which made up the source of the scheme's criminal proceeds.

Not knowing that the transactions were a sham, the exporters claimed GST tax refunds from Iras.

The authorities said: "These forged sales invoices, together with other documents, were used to support Nagore's declarations of about $114 million in fictitious sales in its GST filings.

"They also formed the basis for the submission of fraudulent input tax claims by other entities amounting to about $8 million."

By the time Iras found out about the scheme, it had paid out $772,189 to exporters.

In January 2016, Nagore ceased its operations. But between February and March 2016, Lee continued to forge at least 409 sales invoices when Nagore was being audited. On Sept 7, 2022, he was convicted of one count of carrying on the business of a company for a fraudulent purpose. Two other charges of conspiring to commit forgery were taken into account on Thursday.

Court proceedings for other syndicate members are ongoing.