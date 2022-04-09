Suspects in Boon Lay slashing taken by police to site of attack

The suspects in a violent attack in Boon Lay Drive on Wednesday afternoon were taken to inspect the incident site with the police yesterday.

The duo were arrested on Thursday in Woodlands following a manhunt after attackers armed with bread knives allegedly struck two men, aged 22 and 23, who were nearby for a wedding procession.

The two men are close friends of the groom, Mr Emmanuel Ravi, 26, whose wedding day was disrupted by the attack near his home.

At around 4.15pm yesterday, the police arrived at the carpark of Block 177 Boon Lay Drive with the two suspects, who were ushered out of the police vehicle individually. The suspects, aged 19 and 20, walked with police investigators around various points of the estate as dozens of residents watched from behind the police tape.

The police said in a statement after the site visit that the two men will be charged in court today on two counts of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons with common intention. If found guilty, they can be jailed for life, fined and caned.

On Wednesday at 5pm, the police received calls for assistance with reports that the two men had allegedly used bread knives to attack the two victims.

The men suffered multiple cuts to the head and limbs and were taken to the hospital, police added. The suspects allegedly fled and disposed of their weapons before police arrived.

Yesterday, the bride, pre-school teacher Yuroshini Josephine, 25, told The Straits Times she and Mr Emmanuel were in the middle of their wedding ritual when her husband received a call saying that his friends had been assaulted.

She said: "We have been so affected over the past two days during our honeymoon, this was all we thought about. I am just relieved it didn't result in any deaths."

Mr Emmanuel told ST that the two victims, Mr Praveen Raj and Mr Saran Kumar, were close family friends. He heard that the attackers had an issue with them and went to his block to settle a score, but he was not sure what the problem was.

Mr Emmanuel's mother, Madam Manvizhi, 50, said the two victims were "like sons" to her and had helped the family prepare for the wedding and host a bachelor party for her son earlier in the week.

She said: "I feel so bad and so disappointed. They came for the wedding and then this happened to them."

Boon Lay Drive residents have been on high alert since Wednesday's attack.

Madam Nirmala Subaramiam, 50, told her 11-year-old son that he must be accompanied by an adult when he leaves home.

The clinic manager said: "He comes back alone from school. I worry if there are these people around the neighbourhood."

Another resident, Ms Zuhrathul Zura, 31, said this was not the first slashing here and that police often ask residents to identify suspects involved in fights and drugs.

This is the latest in a spate of incidents involving blades, including a man armed with a knife who was shot dead by police in Bendeemer Road on March 23.

On March 14 alone, ST reported three blade-related incidents, including one where a man was arrested and later charged over allegedly swinging a sword at cars and a pedestrian in Buangkok.