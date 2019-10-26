Suspected cannabis-laced chocs, candy seized in drug blitz

A total of 138 suspected drug offenders, including a woman who surrendered a packet of chocolate and two strawberry taffies believed to contain cannabis, were arrested in an islandwide drug blitz.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said yesterday that officers arrested the 25-year-old Singaporean woman at her unit in Choa Chu Kang Loop on Wednesday afternoon. She surrendered a packet containing 7g of vegetable matter believed to contain cannabis, along with the packet of chocolate and two strawberry taffies believed to be infused with cannabis.

CNB officers also arrested a 22-year-old permanent resident at a unit in Hong San Walk in Choa Chu Kang. He surrendered a packet with 12g of vegetable matter believed to contain cannabis and a packet with 20g of vegetable matter mixed with tobacco.

The operation, which lasted from Monday to Friday, was supported by the police. Drugs, including 236g of new psychoactive substances, 99g of Ice, 34g of heroin and 30g of cannabis, were seized.

CNB reminded the public that cannabis is a Class A controlled drug listed under Singapore's Misuse of Drugs Act and that it is an offence to bring into Singapore any product containing cannabis regardless of the amount in it.

It added that cannabis damages the brain and there is little evidence it can be used safely in the long run.