Suspect who allegedly threw knife at police officer charged

A man who allegedly threw a knife at a police officer was charged in court yesterday.

Leonard Goh Yew Cheng, 27, faces one charge of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty and two counts of possessing offensive weapons.

The Singaporean is said to have thrown a watermelon knife at Station Inspector Cheong Kah Guan on Monday, causing a bruise to form on the 42-year-old officer's cheek after the knife's handle hit his face.

Goh is also accused of being in possession of the knife and another five long knives found in his Bukit Batok flat.

In an earlier statement, the police said they received a call at about 9.10pm on Monday requesting assistance.

Goh was said to have been shouting while armed with a knife and looking for someone in Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

When confronted by police officers, he allegedly pulled out a knife from under his T-shirt and threw it at Station Insp Cheong, the police said.

Photos of the six knives that were seized showed the handles of the blades wrapped in black tape.

The police said preliminary investigations did not suggest the incident to be an act of terror.

Goh will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks for psychiatric observation, the court heard.

He is set to return to court on March 30.

For voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, Goh can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.

If convicted of each charge of possessing offensive weapons, Goh can be jailed for up to three years and given at least six strokes of the cane.

Wong Shiying