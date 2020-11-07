Suspect shot in police raid charged along with two others

A man who was shot by a police officer on Thursday during an apartment raid was charged yesterday, along with two other people.

Prakash Mathivanan, the suspect who was shot, was charged in the Court Crime Registry Chambers, in a hearing that was closed to the public.

The 36-year-old faces two charges, the first of which involves voluntarily causing hurt to a staff sergeant of the Singapore Police Force with the intent to deter him from discharging his duty, by punching and kicking him.

The second charge is over his involvement in cheating telco Singtel into believing he was a customer who wanted to buy seven iPhone 11 Pro Max handsets - valued at $14,273 in total - on Oct 14.

The other two accused - Nikhil M. Durgude, 22, and Malani Naidu Prabhakar Naidu, 33 - appeared before a district court yesterday.

Durgude was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty.

When asked by District Judge Terence Tay if he had anything to say, Durgude related the incident to the court and denied punching and kicking the officer he is accused of causing hurt to. He will be remanded for one week.

Malani was charged over her involvement in the cheating incident.

All three are scheduled to appear in court next Friday.

The three have previous charges related to a wide range of offences, including cheating.

Prakash has at least 40 charges pending against him, mostly over cheating, while Durgude has more than 20 charges pending, including for drug-related offences.

In October 2018, Prakash was sentenced to two years and 10 months' jail, backdated to his remand date in May 2017, for cheating and offences under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act.

In 2017, Malani and Prakash were charged with engaging in a conspiracy to commit cheating.

On Thursday, the police said a man was shot in the abdomen during a struggle with police officers who raided a Balestier Road apartment at around 1am to investigate a series of scams.

The man was taken by paramedics to hospital and was in stable condition, the police said on Thursday.

The shooting incident took place in an apartment at the City Suites condominium when three policemen in plain clothes, armed with revolvers and handcuffs, raided the unit to arrest four people - two men and two women - who were suspected of being involved in a series of cheating cases.

The two women in the flat, aged 33 and 23, were said to be the girlfriends of the two men.

The police seized $20,000 worth of suspected criminal proceeds, drugs and drug-related paraphernalia in the apartment raid.

The Central Narcotics Bureau has been roped in to investigate the alleged drug offences.