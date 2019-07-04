Suspect nabbed for buying phone plans with stolen card data

A man suspected of using other people's credit card details to buy mobile subscription plans has been arrested.

On Tuesday, the police said they received a report from a telecommunications company regarding several charge-back requests it had received from banks between May 22 and June 18.

A charge-back is a reversal of a credit card transaction.

The Straits Times understands the telco is not one of the three major firms - M1, Singtel or StarHub.

The requests were related to unauthorised transactions made using different credit cards to purchase mobile subscription plans, including the delivery of four mobile phones worth at least $2,600.

After investigations and ground inquiries, Tanglin Police Division officers established the identity of the 32-year-old suspect and arrested him on the same day. A mobile phone was seized.

The man is believed to be involved in other similar cases, the police said.

Those found guilty of unauthorised access to computer material can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to three years, or both.

In its statement, the police advised credit and debit card holders to opt for SMS one-time password verification for charges made to their cards.

"Check your bank statements and alert the bank immediately should there be any discrepancies or fraudulent charges," the police said.