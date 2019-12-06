Suspect in killer litter case accused of 'religiously aggravated' act

An Australian man allegedly involved in a killer litter case in a condominium now faces an extra charge of causing hurt to a woman in the same incident, with the new offence described in court documents as being "religiously aggravated".

Appearing in court via video-link, Andrew Gosling, 47, was charged yesterday with one count of causing hurt with an instrument, injuring a woman identified as Ms Manisah at the Spottiswoode Park Road condominium.

An offence is considered "religiously aggravated" when there is hostility towards the victim based on his religion, or if the offence is motivated by hostility towards someone based on his or her membership of a religious group.

Earlier this year, Gosling had been charged with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with an instrument.

Gosling had allegedly thrown a wine bottle from a lift landing on the seventh storey of the Spottiswoode 18 condominium towards a table near the barbecue area on the fifth storey at around 8.30pm on Aug 18.

The bottle is said to have struck Ms Manisah, causing bruises to her right shoulder, and also hit delivery driver Nasiari Sunee's head, causing a skull fracture that led to his death.

The 73-year-old driver was at a housewarming party of a relative when the bottle hit him just as he was about to eat.

Under Section 74 of the Penal Code, those convicted of an offence that is religiously aggravated may face a higher sentence of 11/2 times the original punishment.

The oldest of his four children, service manager Nas Suriati Nasiari, told The Straits Times in an earlier interview that relatives heard two thuds before her father collapsed on the ground with a head wound.

They then spotted an intact glass bottle nearby.

A relative, who is a nurse, attended to Mr Nasiari before he was taken by ambulance to the Singapore General Hospital.

Madam Nas Suriati, 44, said her father's heart stopped thrice during treatment and the family decided not to resuscitate him if it stopped a fourth time. "We didn't want to prolong the pain," she said.

Mr Nasiari's blood pressure plunged the next morning and he died at around 9am. The grandfather of nine was buried on Aug 20.

Gosling was arrested on Aug 28.

Court documents did not state if he lived at the condominium.

Gosling, who has worked in IT, is represented by lawyer Gloria James-Civetta. She told the court yesterday that a private psychiatrist has concluded an assessment of Gosling and a report will be ready in a week's time.

The Australian was not offered bail and his case has been adjourned to Jan 2.

Offenders convicted of causing grievous hurt with an instrument can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned.

