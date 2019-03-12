Suspect held after man found dead in Sungei Kadut

A 23-year-old male suspect has been arrested for murder after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a building in Sungei Kadut Loop yesterday.

Another man, aged 29, was found with injuries and was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the suspect is a work permit holder and the victims' employee at furniture store Ji Ji, which operates at the International Furniture Centre building.

The store's two Singaporean directors, Mr Lin Xinjie and Mr Li Mingqiao, are understood to be the dead man and the injured respectively. The case has been classified as murder, said the police.

They received a call for assistance at 12.57pm, and found the man lying motionless inside the building when they arrived.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, said the police statement.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims and suspect knew one another.

When ST visited the scene of the incident last night, the police were seen taking away several items from the building, including a chair.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court tomorrow.

Cara Wong and Goh Yan Han