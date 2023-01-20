Surbana Jurong architect suspended after allegedly posting women’s intimate photos online

SINGAPORE – A senior principal architect with infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong is facing charges after he allegedly distributed two women’s intimate images online without their consent.

On 10 occasions between Aug 28 and Sept 21, 2021, Heng Boon Keng, 53, allegedly posted photographs of the private parts and breasts of one of the women on the SammyBoy forum – a predominantly sex-themed website.

He is accused of posting photographs of the second woman’s breasts on the same site on two occasions between Sept 16 and 17, 2021.

The women cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their identities.

Court documents did not disclose how Heng had obtained their pictures, and how his alleged offences came to light.

The documents also did not state how the women were linked to him.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Friday, a spokesman for Surbana Jurong said: “We take a very serious view of the matter and have placed Mr Heng on suspension.”

Heng’s pre-trial conference will take place on Feb 13.

For each count of unlawfully distributing a woman’s intimate images, an offender can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.