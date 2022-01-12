Student who took videos of man in toilet jailed

A postgraduate student was in a toilet at a local tertiary institution when he used his cellphone to take two videos and a photo of a man performing a sexual act in an adjacent cubicle.

Myanmar national Han Win Tun, now 31, was caught red-handed when the 25-year-old victim saw the device and alerted campus security.

The police arrived soon after and Han Win Tun's mobile phone was found to contain 17 obscene videos of men with their private parts exposed. He had shot them at various toilets islandwide, the court heard.

On another occasion, he used his phone to record videos of a man and a woman having sex in a dormitory at the tertiary institution. Details cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

Han Win Tun was yesterday sentenced to 13 weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to four charges, including insulting a woman's modesty and making obscene films.

He was at the tertiary institution on May 21, 2019, when he looked through a dormitory window opening and saw the couple having sex. He then positioned his mobile phone to record several videos of them.

He struck again at around 2pm on Aug 16 that year when he took two videos and a picture of a man performing a sexual act in a toilet cubicle.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Emily Koh said: "Subsequently, the victim spotted the accused's mobile phone with its camera facing him, from above the cubicle partition. The victim immediately went out of the second cubicle. The victim walked towards the outside of the third toilet cubicle, where the accused was, and told the accused to stay still while he called for campus security."

Han Win Tun stepped out of his cubicle and campus security turned up soon after.

The police were alerted at around 2.30pm that day.

The court heard that the authorities seized Han Win Tun's mobile phone and electronic devices, including thumb drives and memory cards, which were later found to contain 91 obscene films.

Defence lawyer Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation said the Myanmar national did not complete his postgraduate studies here and has since been suspended.

His bail was set at $15,000 yesterday and he was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on Feb 8 to begin serving his sentence.