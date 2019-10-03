Student allegedly filmed women in toilets

A student at a top university in Britain has been taken to court for allegedly filming two women inside toilets in Singapore.

The 22-year-old Singaporean was charged in a district court yesterday with two counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the women's identities. The order also does not allow his university's name to be disclosed, as doing so could lead to him being identified.

The first offence took place on Dec 2, 2015, when he allegedly placed a video-recording device in a toilet of a room in Orchard Hotel and filmed a woman as she was taking a shower.

He is accused of committing a similar offence on Dec 23 the following year.

This time, he allegedly placed a recording device in a toilet of an apartment in the eastern part of Singapore and filmed another woman relieving herself.

Court documents did not state how the women were related to him or what he was doing at the hotel and apartment.

The man, who is represented by lawyer Kalidass Murugaiyan, has applied for permission to leave Singapore to go back to university.

The court heard that he started his studies there on Oct 7 last year.

He will begin his second year of studies on Oct 13.

Mr Kalidass told the court his client has no previous brushes with the law and cooperated fully with the authorities. He added that the student is not a flight risk as his roots are in Singapore.

District Judge Adam Nakhoda approved the application and set bail at $20,000.

As part of the conditions, the student must give his complete travel itinerary to the officer handling his case before leaving Singapore.

He must also give full details of where he would stay and must remain contactable to the officer.

In addition, he has to surrender his passport to the authorities within 24 hours of his return here.

His case was adjourned to December.

In another case, a 26-year-old was charged on Tuesday for taking upskirt videos of women and filming them showering in Yale-NUS College.

Brandon Lee Bing Xiang, who allegedly used a smartphone to film them, faces 24 counts of intruding on a woman's privacy to insult her modesty.

Court documents say the offences took place between August 2017 and March 3 this year and involved at least four women.

Lee returns to court on Oct 22.

For each charge of insulting a woman's modesty, offenders can be jailed up to a year and fined.