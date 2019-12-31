Student accused of molesting woman on campus

A Singapore Management University (SMU) student allegedly molested a 21-year-old woman on campus early this year, a district court heard on Friday.

Lee Yan Ru, 23, who faces a molestation charge, allegedly rubbed his exposed genitals against her chest in a study room at SMU's School of Economics and Social Sciences at about 6.30am on Jan 8.

The Straits Times reported later that month that the alleged victim was an undergraduate doing psychological science and was not an SMU student. The woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order, had told ST she met Lee on Instagram and they had mutual friends. She also said she had gone to SMU to study with him.

Police were later alerted and the Singaporean was arrested.

In an earlier statement, the university had said the case was being taken "very seriously". An SMU spokesman said it had embarked on its own internal inquiry.

Lee is one of several tertiary students who have been hauled to court this year over alleged offences committed on campus.

National University of Singapore student Luah Chao Zhi, 23, faces five counts of insulting a woman's modesty. The Singaporean is accused of shooting upskirt videos of women on campus and at Haw Par Villa MRT station on Aug 23.Luah is also said to have intruded into the privacy of 31 women by taking videos of them at various locations islandwide between April and August. He has been placed on a mandatory leave of absence since September.

Separately, a Nanyang Technological University student has been expelled after he allegedly used his mobile phone to record a video of a woman showering on campus. Chinese national Han Shiyu, 17, is accused of insulting the 20-year-old woman's modesty on Aug 12 this year.

The cases involving Luah and Han are still pending.

On Friday, Lee was offered bail of $5,000 and his case has been adjourned to Jan 20. If convicted of molestation, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.