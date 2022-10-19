Strong support in S’pore, regional cities for death penalty for serious crimes: Studies

SINGAPORE - More than seven in 10 people here support the use of the death penalty for the most serious crimes such as intentional murder, use of firearms and drug trafficking.

And more than eight in 10 regional residents outside of Singapore believe the death penalty here deters such serious crimes.

This is according to three studies conducted or commissioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The studies were released on MHA’s website on Wednesday.

The three studies are:

A survey on Singapore residents’ attitudes towards the death penalty conducted by the MHA Research and Statistics Division (RSD) in 2021;

A study on attitudes towards the use of capital punishment commissioned by MHA in 2019 and conducted by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) from October 2019 to January 2020; and

A study on the perception of residents in regional cities on Singapore’s crime situation, law and safety commissioned by the MHA Home Team Behavioural Sciences Centre (HTBSC) that was conducted in two phases in 2018 and 2021.

The IPS and RSD studies, which focused on respondents in Singapore, found that a majority of Singaporeans and permanent residents supported the use of the death penalty for the most serious crimes, agreeing or strongly agreeing it is justified - 74 per cent in the IPS study and 73.7 per cent in the RSD one.

A majority also said it was appropriate when asked specifically about the death penalty being mandatory for the most serious crimes.

The IPS study, which had 2,000 respondents aged 18 and above, found that a majority agreed the death penalty should be mandatory for intentional murder (71.4 per cent), the illegal use of firearms (60.1 per cent), and trafficking a substantial amount of drugs (61.5 per cent).

The corresponding figures for the RSD survey, which had 2,000 respondents aged 15 and above, were 80.5 per cent for intentional murder, 71.1 per cent for the illegal use of firearms, and 65.6 per cent for trafficking a substantial amount of drugs.

Most Singaporeans and PRs also said the death penalty is effective in deterring serious crimes, with 78.2 per cent agreeing in the IPS study, and more than 83 per cent in the RSD survey.

In the RSD survey, at least 79 per cent of respondents believed removing the death penalty would likely increase the amount of drugs trafficked into Singapore, and the number of firearm offences and murders here.

The HTBSC-commissioned study, which had 7,221 respondents from six regional cities, found that 86 per cent of those living outside of Singapore in the region felt the death penalty deters people from committing serious crimes.

It also found that 89.2 per cent of respondents were confident in Singapore’s law enforcement, and 91 per cent agreed that Singapore’s strict laws have been effective in preventing crime.

The six regional cities in the study were not identified. MHA told The Straits Times that it will not be disclosing the specific cities surveyed.