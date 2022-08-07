Strengthening the law with lessons in DNA strategy from abroad

Dubbed the Hwaseong murders, the case of a serial killer who raped and murdered 10 women in the South Korean city between 1986 and 1991 earned even bigger notoriety when a man was eventually proved innocent through DNA tests after spending 20 years in prison for the crimes.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) looked at such cases and also studied DNA collection systems of foreign jurisdictions such as South Australia, England and the Netherlands, in a move to strengthen law enforcement capabilities here.