Staff of six banks deployed at police's Anti-Scam Command

A small number of employees from six banks in Singapore now operate from the police's Anti-Scam Command office to help tackle scam incidents efficiently.

These employees - from DBS, OCBC, UOB, Standard Chartered, HSBC and CIMB banks - have been helping to trace the flow of funds and freeze bank accounts involved in scams at the new office at the Police Cantonment Complex in New Bridge Road since July 25.

At the opening of the office on Tuesday, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aileen Yap, assistant director of the Anti-Scam Command, said speed is important when dealing with scams.

"When there is a live scam case happening, we can now very quickly go to the bank staff located in the office, and with their help, carry out very swift interventions."

The opening was attended by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling.

The police said that since the bank employees' deployment to the command office, more than $1.5 million lost in more than 40 scam cases has been recovered.

The amount retrieved made up more than 60 per cent of the money lost in these cases.

The police said having bank employees at the command is a major step in its scam-fighting efforts.

Mr Beaver Chua, head of anti-fraud at OCBC's Group Financial Crime Compliance department, said: "Having someone... on site at the Anti-Scam Command allows us to identify and freeze or block fraudulent transactions and compromised accounts even more quickly.

"When a scam is detected, time is of the essence to stop fraudulent fund flows and trace them to afford a higher chance of recovering the funds."

Government Technology Agency staff are also deployed at the command to support police investigations into Singpass-related scams.

The police said: "This facilitates faster sharing of information... for investigations and enables the police to leverage Singpass fraud analytics capabilities that identify and flag unusual account activities."

The Anti-Scam Centre was set up as a specialised unit under the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) in 2019. Last year, the Anti-Scam Division was formed, reorganising and consolidating scam-fighting units under the CAD.

The division was expanded in March to become the Anti-Scam Command, bringing together all scam-fighting units from across the Singapore Police Force.

The command also targets individuals who facilitate scam-related activities, such as money mules who help in bank transfers and disclose Singpass and bank credentials to scammers, said the police.

More than 60 money mules were charged in the five months after the command was set up.

The command has also issued warnings to more than 95,000 individuals, including potential scam victims and those who may have received scam messages.

Since March, it has coordinated 12 operations which led to the arrest of more than 3,900 scammers and money mules.

According to crime statistics released by the police last month, $227.8 million was lost to the top 10 scam types in the first half of this year. More than 14,300 scam cases have been reported so far this year, almost double the 7,746 cases during the same period last year.