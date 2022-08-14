S'porean who murdered wife while on holiday in UK: Timeline of their journey

SINGAPORE - Fong Soong Hert and his wife, Madam Pek Ying Ling, were on their months-long tour of Europe when he smothered her with a pillow in their hotel in Newcastle, Britain.

Here are some key events leading up to his arrest:

Oct 24, 2021: Fong, 51, and Madam Pek, 51, leave Singapore, travelling to Dubai and then Europe.

Nov 22: The couple - who have been married for 28 years and have three sons - arrive at Glasgow Airport and begin a driving holiday around Scotland.

Nov 27: While staying at Bosville Hotel on the Isle of Skye, Fong falls down a steep slope while on a walk at night. While he does not break any bones, the fall causes him significant pain and he suffers from headaches.

He is taken to hospital where he is given pain medication and stays overnight for observation. He is discharged the next morning after a review.

Dec 2: The couple's eldest son, Mr Alonzo Fong, travels from Newcastle, where he is studying, to meet his parents in Edinburgh.

Dec 3: The three head to Newcastle. At about 1pm, the parents check into County Aparthotel. Mr Alonzo Fong has his own accommodation.

Dec 5: Fong tells his son that he fell again while getting up from the bed but did not hurt himself. Mr Alonzo Fong goes to the hotel and cooks lunch for his parents. The family spends the afternoon watching football on TV.

About 20 minutes after Mr Alonzo Fong leaves, he receives a call from his mother, who is crying. She says Fong fell again, this time on her, causing a long cut on her right arm.

5.20pm: An ambulance arrives. Fong is lucid but agitated and upset. The paramedic is unable to find any apparent issue other than bruising. He is given liquid morphine as a painkiller to be taken orally.

10.45pm: Fong and Madam Pek arrive at the accident and emergency (A&E) department of The Royal Victoria Infirmary after a second ambulance crew goes to the hotel.

Dec 6, 12.17am: Hotel CCTV footage shows the couple entering their room.