S'porean man charged with murder of wife in luxury apartment in Britain

A 51-year-old Singaporean woman was found dead on Monday in a luxury apartment in Newcastle.

Madam Pek Ying Ling was allegedly murdered by her husband, Fong Soong Hert, 50, also a Singaporean. The couple were on a visit to Britain.

Northumbria police told The Straits Times that they received a call at about 7.15am on Monday (3.15pm Singapore time) and emergency services found that she was not breathing in the apartment in Westgate Road.

"Sadly, despite attempts to save her life, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after," said a police spokesman.

Fong was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder.

British media reported that the couple were at the County Aparthotel, a facility that features 18 luxury serviced apartments in the Newcastle city centre.

Madam Pek's next of kin are reportedly being supported by specialist officers, and the family has asked for privacy.

Fong is due to appear at the Newcastle Magistrates' Court to face the charge against him.

He is expected to stand trial at the Newcastle Crown Court on Jan 7 next year.

Checks by The Straits Times found that the couple were involved in the events industry here, and had been married for more than 27 years.

Business records show that Madam Pek is listed as the director of events management company Epic Times, while Fong is listed as its secretary.

Fong is also the director of three other companies related to events management and spaces.

Those convicted of murder in Britain face life imprisonment.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ST it is aware of Madam Pek's death and expressed its heartfelt condolences to the family.

"The Singapore High Commission in London is in contact with the United Kingdom authorities and rendering the necessary consular assistance and support to the affected parties and family," said a spokesman.