S'porean couple nabbed in Johor over stabbing

A Singaporean couple have been arrested in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, while on holiday, after the man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the buttocks. Both tested positive for drugs.

The 34-year-old man is alleged to have used a knife and stabbed his 29-year-old girlfriend in the right buttock, said Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat during a press conference held at the state police headquarters in Johor yesterday, reported The Star.

Commissioner Kamarul Zaman said the police received a report in the early hours of Tuesday morning and responded to the incident at an apartment in Taman Mount Austin at around 4.30am.

"The couple were renting a unit at the apartment to stay for a few days," he said. "However, they got into a heated argument and the 34-year-old male suspect then stabbed his 29-year-old girlfriend. Both the suspect and victim tested positive for drugs."

The couple face charges for drug consumption and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Those convicted of drug consumption in Malaysia may be jailed for up to two years and fined up to RM5,000 (S$1,600).

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon may be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined or caned.

David Sun and Aqil Hamzah