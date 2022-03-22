S'porean charged with murdering wife in UK admits to manslaughter

A Singaporean man has admitted to being involved in the death of his wife in a luxury apartment in Newcastle, England, while they were on a holiday in Britain last year.

Fong Soong Hert, 50, appeared before a Newcastle Crown Court last Friday where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He denied a second charge of murdering his wife, Madam Pek Ying Ling, 51, and is scheduled to go on trial on June 6.

Newcastle Crown Court confirmed to The Straits Times that Fong was still remanded in custody.

Madam Pek died on Dec 6 last year at the County Aparthotel in Westgate Road.

The Northumbria police said in a Facebook post on Dec 9 last year that they received a call at around 7.15am on Dec 6 (3.15pm Singapore time) with a report of concern for Madam Pek at the hotel.

Emergency service personnel fought to save Madam Pek's life after they found she was not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly thereafter.

Fong was arrested and charged with murder.

The couple, who had been married for more than 27 years, were on a family vacation in Britain.

The couple's family members told ST in December that the pair were very loving.

They were midway through their 2½-month holiday, having left Singapore on Oct 24 last year and travelled to the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi, Croatia and Scotland before arriving in Newcastle.

Madam Pek had quit her full-time job amid the pandemic in 2020, while Fong runs an events consultancy firm.

The couple's youngest son, Mr Alexis Fong, 24, said that on Dec 6, his parents had returned to their rental apartment after his father had gone for a hospital check-up.

"My mum had texted earlier that day saying that my dad collapsed three times in 18 hours. So she got an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

"After going through some checks, my dad was given some medication and returned to the apartment," he added, without elaborating on his father's condition.

About six hours later, Mr Fong received a text message from his eldest brother telling him "something bad had happened" and his brother was "going to check".

He said he got a call from the same brother an hour later, informing him of his mother's death.

Those convicted of murder in Britain face life imprisonment.