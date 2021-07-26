S'porean biker who used racial slurs on driver gets jail for unrelated fatal road accident

SINGAPORE - A man was riding his motorcycle in a negligent manner in September 2018 when it hit an elderly pedestrian who later died in hospital.

In an unrelated incident in December that year, Muhammad Sadiq Syed Kadir's motorcycle struck a mirror on the right side of a car at a carpark in Yishun.

Instead of apologising, Sadiq reacted aggressively and used criminal force on the driver. Sadiq also verbally abused the man with racial slurs and said: "You eat pork, that's why stupid."

The 29-year-old Singaporean was on Monday (July 26) sentenced to 12 weeks' jail and a fine of $1,000. He was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for five years.

Sadiq had pleaded guilty to five charges for offences including causing a fatal accident by riding in a negligent manner and using criminal force on another person.

Addressing Sadiq in court on Monday, District Judge Marvin Bay said: "You are a persistent risk to road users due to your grossly unsafe operating of your motorcycle as well as repeated instances of boorish and reckless behaviour from instances which can only be interpreted as road rage incidents."

The judge, who noted that Sadiq had also used racial epithets, added : "Such conduct is beyond the pale in our multicultural society and cannot be tolerated."

The court heard that Ms Hor Ah Poe, 82, was crossing a road near a Circuit Road hawker centre at around 9.30pm on Sept 13, 2018, when Sadiq's motorcycle knocked into her. He fell off his motorcycle, which mounted a kerb.

A passer-by who came forward to help noticed that Ms Hor was unconscious and bleeding from her nose.

Both she and Sadiq were taken in separate ambulances to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Ms Hoe was found with multiple injuries including a chest deformity and was pronounced dead at around 10.15pm that day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Kee said: "The victim was not jaywalking at the material time.

"In addition, the victim had attempted to cross the road in an area that displayed a pedestrian crossing sign, that was accompanied by road markers warning oncoming traffic to slow down."

In another incident, Sadiq was riding his motorcycle along Upper Paya Lebar Road, into the junction of Paya Lebar Road and Ubi Avenue 3 at 1.47pm on Nov 13, 2018, when a traffic surveillance camera caught him beating a red traffic light signal. No accident was caused.

On Dec 22 that year, he was at a carpark near Block 773 Yishun Avenue 3 when his motorcycle hit the mirror of 54-year-old Gerard Chong's car.

The DPP said: "After the accident, Gerard alighted from the car to inspect the mirror before approaching the accused and asking him to (ride) carefully."

Sadiq, who reacted aggressively, repeatedly scolded the older man and abused him with racial epithets.

Mr Chong took out his mobile phone to record the incident and Sadiq snatched the device from his hand.

Mr Chong managed to get back his phone after a struggle and a passer-by who stepped in asked the pair to stop their dispute. Sadiq rode away soon after.

Sadiq was later arrested and released on bail on March 27, 2019.

Despite this, he continued breaking the law and committed a rash act on a fellow motorcyclist as they were riding along the Pan-Island Expressway at around 1pm on July 6 that year.

Sadiq, who felt the 41-year-old man was not riding in a safe manner, used his hand to hit thehead of the other man who was wearing a helmet.

The force of the blow dislodged the visor and it fell to the ground. The victim was not injured.

Separately, Sadiq also assaulted a man near the Zam Zam Restaurant in North Bridge Road on April 24 last year.

For causing a death by riding in a negligent manner, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined.