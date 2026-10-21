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S'pore rises to 14th spot in global rule of law ranking; 2nd for absence of corruption

In a release on Oct 21, World Justice Project (WJP) said Singapore is among the minority of countries to see its rule of law index score increase this year.

SINGAPORE – Singapore was ranked the top country for order and security, and second in the world for absence of corruption in an index by World Justice Project (WJP), an independent advocacy group based in the United States.

Overall, the Republic rose two places to the 14th spot out of 143 countries in a worldwide ranking of the strength of the rule of law in 2026.

In a release on Oct 21, WJP said Singapore is among the minority of countries to see its rule of law index score increase this year.

The organisation said: “Authoritarianism is no longer an emerging trend—it has become entrenched: over 86% of countries have suffered a sustained five-year decline in at least one safeguard against authoritarian rule: constraints on government powers, open government, or fundamental rights.

“This does not include Singapore.”

It added that across criminal and civil systems alike, undue executive pressure and interference have become the leading drivers of institutional decay.

“Civil justice weakened in 64% of countries and criminal justice in 58%, with improper government influence emerging as a central factor in both areas.

“Judiciaries are also losing ground to executive overreach more broadly: government powers limited by the judiciary fell in 63% of countries. This does not include Singapore,” said WJP.

It also noted that freedoms essential to civic space, public debate and government oversight are shrinking across most countries, including in Singapore.

The index, published annually since 2009, relies on more than 215,000 household surveys and 3,400 practitioner and expert surveys to measure how the rule of law is experienced and perceived worldwide.

WJP defines the rule of law as a durable system of laws, institutions, norms, and community commitment that delivers accountability, just law, open government, and accessible and impartial justice.

The index is measured across eight main factors: constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, government openness, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice, and criminal justice.

The top-ranked country for 2026 is Denmark, followed by Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Luxembourg.

The country with the lowest score is Venezuela, followed by Afghanistan, Haiti, Cambodia, and Nicaragua.

Regionally, Singapore ranks third overall out of 15 countries in East Asia and the Pacific, after New Zealand and Australia.