S'pore PR charged over illegal carpooling service

A man appeared in a district court yesterday for allegedly providing unlawful carpooling services amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Singapore permanent resident Ng Chiang Huat, 53, was charged with one count each of using a car as a public service vehicle without a proper licence to do so, and an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

He is accused of unlawfully leaving his home on April 23 to provide carpooling services despite circuit breaker measures.

The location of his home was not revealed in court documents.

He was caught later that same day along Handy Road, near Plaza Singapura, around 10.45am.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has said that carpooling services, such as those provided through GrabHitch, Rydepool or arranged privately, are not designated as essential services.

Last month, LTA carried out enforcement operations at several locations against drivers who continued to provide such services.

Two drivers, including Ng, were booked and their vehicles seized amid investigations.

The identity of the other alleged offender has not been disclosed.

LTA has advised commuters during this circuit breaker period to use public transport or taxis and private-hire car services booked through ride-hail applications.

Those hailing taxis on the streets should scan the QR code found in the vehicles to provide their contact details. Taxi drivers have been told to issue passengers with receipts for their rides.

Passengers should keep these receipts for at least 14 days.

These steps will facilitate contact tracing efforts, should the need arise, said LTA.

It added: "While commercial operators have suspended their carpooling services, LTA is aware that some drivers, like the two who have been booked, continue to offer such services privately through messaging platforms.

"Such irresponsible behaviour endangers the health of drivers, passengers and their families, and undermines Singapore's ongoing efforts to suppress the spread of Covid-19."

Ng is expected to plead guilty on June 5.