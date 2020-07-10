'Spiritual healer' jailed 15 months for molesting two women

A self-proclaimed "spiritual healer" was jailed for 15 months yesterday for molesting two women.

He had done so on the pretext of performing rituals on them.

Ab Razak Ab Hameed, 66, also took videos of the victims' exposed bodies.

He had pleaded guilty in March this year to two counts each of molestation and insulting a woman's modesty.

Five other similar charges involving two other victims were taken into consideration by Principal District Judge Victor Yeo during sentencing yesterday.

The court heard earlier that Ab Razak performed massages and exorcism rituals on a foldable bed behind a curtain in his shop, where he sold second-hand bicycles and offered bicycle repair services.

On May 25 last year, he told a 39-year-old woman who went to his shop that he could perform a ritual to protect her from "black magic".

When she agreed, he asked her to sit on a chair and close her eyes. He lifted the woman's shirt and bra, exposing her chest. He then applied oil on her.

He also took a video and several photographs of her exposed body using his mobile phone.

On another occasion a month later, Ab Razak told a 34-year-old woman that she was "possessed" and that he could perform an exorcism ritual on her.

He also told the woman to keep her eyes closed throughout the ritual.

Leading the woman to a foldable bed, Ab Razak then instructed her to remove her T-shirt and wrap a sarong over her torso.

While she was lying face up on the bed, he molested her and took a video of her exposed body .

Deputy Public Prosecutor Benedict Chan had earlier urged the court to jail Ab Razak for at least 15 months, noting that he had made skin-to-skin contact with both victims.

Highlighting his client's age, poor health and limited mobility, among other things, defence lawyer Gregory Fong had pleaded in mitigation to impose either a fine or a jail term of no more than six months.

Also pleading for the court's leniency, Ab Razak said in a letter that he had gone for knee replacement surgery. He was seen in court yesterday relying on elbow crutches to move around.

In sentencing Ab Razak, Principal District Judge Yeo said that he was satisfied the Singapore Prison Service would be able to manage the 66-year-old's medical issues.

For each count of molestation, Ab Razak could have been jailed for up to two years and fined. He cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.

Offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined for insulting the modesty of a person.