‘Sovereign’ citizen accused of failing to wear mask found to be fit to follow court proceedings

SINGAPORE - A self-proclaimed “sovereign citizen” who is claiming trial over allegedly failing to wear a mask in public amid the Covid-19 pandemic has been found fit to plead and follow court proceedings.

Following psychiatric evaluation at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), a report from the facility also found that Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, 57, is fit to enter his defence in court.

He appeared in a district court on Thursday and his case has been adjourned for a pre-trial conference on Nov 30.

Abdul Rashid is accused of two offences under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

He is said to have failed to wear a mask in the vicinity of East Coast Lagoon Food Village in East Coast Park on March 19, 2021.

He allegedly committed a similar offence within and outside the State Courts building about four months later.

Abdul Rashid first made the headlines in August 2021 when he turned up at the State Courts, claiming to be a lawyer representing British national Benjamin Glynn.

Glynn, 40, a former recruitment consultant, was earlier jailed for six weeks after being convicted of two charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, as well as one count each of harassment and being a public nuisance.

The Briton, who also claimed to be a sovereign citizen, was later deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

During Glynn’s court proceedings, Abdul Rashid had claimed to be an ambassador-at-large and advocate of Kingdom Filipina Hacienda.

Abdul Rashid had also admitted he did not have a licence to practise law, but said he was from the Kingdom Filipina Hacienda.

Kingdom Filipina Hacienda, which claims to be an autocratic sovereign monarchy in the Philippines, is not a recognised territory.

It has at its head a woman described as “Queen of the Motherland”.