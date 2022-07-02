Son seeks to bar dad from mum's estate

The teenage son of a woman, who was battered and stabbed to death by her second husband, is seeking to block her killer from inheriting his share of the woman's estate.

The 16-year-old is the legal son of the killer, Paul Leslie Quirk, who adopted the boy after marrying the teen's mother, Madam Christina Khoo Gek Hwa, in 2017.

Quirk, 50, was sentenced to 10 years' jail last year after he pleaded guilty to culpable homicide for killing Madam Khoo in their Sengkang condominium on Jan 3, 2020.

The Australian suffered a relapse of schizophrenia after reducing his intake of prescribed medicine and attacked Madam Khoo, believing that she was a demon.

Court documents obtained by The Straits Times show that the boy, who is suing through a litigation representative as he is a minor, filed an application in the High Court in March this year.

According to the application, Madam Khoo died without a will.

Under intestacy laws, the son and Quirk would each be entitled to half of her estate.

In the application, the boy sought to disqualify Quirk from inheriting his entitlement on the grounds that he should not benefit from his own wrongdoing. He also asked the court to allow him to inherit Madam Khoo's entire estate.

The value of the estate is not specified in the application.

Court records show the application was served on Quirk at Changi Prison on April 4. A pre-trial conference was held on Tuesday.

Madam Khoo's LinkedIn profile indicated that she was a director and consultant at a US management consulting firm.

Quirk, who was in Singapore on a long-term visit pass, was a podiatrist at Punggol Polyclinic.

He was first diagnosed with depression after his divorce from his previous wife in 2001.

In 2005, he started to experience hallucinations, which led to self-harm. He was prescribed anti-psychotic medication. But in August 2019, he began cutting down on his medication.

On Jan 2, 2020, after a quarrel with his wife, Quirk left home for the flat where his family, visiting from Australia, was staying.

He returned home the next day.

That morning, Quirk repeatedly heard a voice telling him that he had "a chance to stop this from getting worse".

At about 11.50am, he started attacking Madam Khoo. Neighbours called the police as Madam Khoo fled to the master bedroom. Quirk retrieved a knife from the kitchen and repeatedly stabbed her.

He then stabbed the family's dog and threw it from the home's balcony, believing the dog "could have brought the demon back to life".