Some recent cases in S'pore involving misuse of chat app

SG NASI LEMAK GROUP

Obscene photos and videos - some of Singapore women - were shared on the now-defunct SG Nasi Lemak chat group on Telegram. This was first reported in 2019. The group had 44,000 members at its peak.

One of the group's administrators was jailed and fined last year, while another man was given a mandatory treatment order. Two young people were given probation over their involvement.

SAMMYBOY FORUM

Four men were charged in court last year with the possession or transmission of obscene materials through a Telegram chat group linked to website Sammyboy Forum.

Obscene photos and videos of women were circulated in the group without the women's consent. The group had 25,000 members then, but is no longer active.

Three of the members were jailed and fined, and another is set to return to court for a pre-trial conference.

HEALING THE DIVIDE

Iris Koh, who founded anti-vaccine group Healing The Divide, urged parents to disrupt operations at paediatric vaccination centres last December.

A month before, Koh and her husband, Mr Raymond Ng, were placed under investigation for allegedly instigating members in the group's Telegram channel to call and overwhelm public hotlines, including those that help the public with Covid-19 issues.

The group chat had more than 5,800 members as at last month.

E-VAPORISER DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

Last month, the Health Sciences Authority mounted a 24-hour operation against the distributor and peddlers of an e-vaporiser distribution network.

Telegram chat groups were used to illegally advertise and supply such prohibited items to a large number of people. E-vaporisers and related components, with an estimated street value of close to $200,000, were seized in the operation.

DRUG TRANSACTIONS

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 77 drug traffickers linked to Telegram transactions between January 2019 and Sept 17 last year.

The agency said on Nov 30 last year that five of the traffickers were known to be operators of Telegram drug channels. CNB also nabbed 154 drug abusers linked to Telegram transactions in that period, with 71 per cent of those arrested below the age of 30.