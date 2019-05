Social worker siphoned off $47k from elderly folk

A medical social worker, entrusted with the ATM cards of two elderly residents of a nursing home, misappropriated more than $47,000 from their bank accounts.

Joney Song Siang Siang, 38, pleaded guilty yesterday to two counts of criminal breach of trust.

Mr Ho Park Tong, 77, and Mr Han Lee Fong, 80, were under her care at the Grace Lodge nursing home in Compassvale Walk when she persuaded them to activate their ATM cards.

Song accompanied the pair during the activation process and noted down their personal identification numbers.

She went to several ATMs around Singapore in July 2017 to withdraw cash and make transfers from the men's bank accounts.

The court heard that from July 3 to 17 that year, Song misappropriated nearly $40,700 from Mr Ho's account, and accessed Mr Han's account from July 27 to 29 to perform 23 transfers and withdrawals totalling nearly $7,000.

Her offences came to light in January last year when her replacement checked the two victims' bank statements and spotted suspicious transactions.

The police were alerted on Jan 25 last year, the court heard.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Yanying said Song has made a partial restitution of $25,900.

She was offered bail of $15,000 yesterday and is expected to be sentenced on June 18.

Each count of criminal breach of trust can result in jail of up to seven years and fines..