SMEs keeping purse strings tight to cope with rising costs: DBS survey

SINGAPORE - Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore are keeping a close eye on their costs despite being largely confident they can cope with looming cost pressures, according to a DBS survey released on Thursday (March 10).

Over 85 per cent of SMEs polled said that ensuring consistent cashflow and managing costs was a high business priority in 2022.

The survey also found that SMEs were less concerned about dealing with the impending GST hike, and more worried about global interest rates and inflation. Labour costs and availability, and supply chain concerns loomed large amid the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The findings were from DBS' SME Pulse Check Survey, which was conducted after the Singapore Budget 2022 was announced.

A total of 250 SMEs across a broad spectrum of industries were surveyed to better understand the needs and concerns of the SME community.

All medium-sized enterprises surveyed said they were confident of weathering the impact of impending GST hikes, and eight in 10 micro and small businesses said the same.

Regarding the rising global interest rate, more than nine in 10 medium-sized enterprises are positive about being able to cope with its impact, while 75 per cent of micro and small businesses said they would be able to deal with it as well.

More than eight in 10 medium-sized enterprises were confident of dealing with inflationary pressures and 70 per cent of micro and small businesses expressed the same sentiments.

Joyce Tee, DBS group head of SME Banking, said: "SMEs feel more confident about tackling cost challenges, which point to the more resilient position that the business community is in today as compared to a year ago at the height of the pandemic.”

But she noted that business owners are taking a prudent approach by placing strong emphasis on their cashflow.

SMEs in the survey were mindful of the speedbumps ahead that could stymie their growth.

When asked about their top concerns for the year ahead, close to half said labour costs and availability was their top worry. This was followed by about 20 per cent who were most concerned about supply chain disruptions.

Commenting on potential supply chain risks due to geopolitical tensions, DBS senior economist Irvin Seah said: “The geopolitical risks emerging from the Ukraine crisis is a cause for concern, specifically with regards to the upside risks in energy, commodities and food prices globally.”