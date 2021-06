Slashing of cats: Man charged, remanded at IMH

A man who is allegedly behind a series of cat slashings in Ang Mo Kio has been charged.

Leow Wei Liang, 37, was handed one charge of animal cruelty yesterday. He is accused of using a penknife to slash a white cat with grey patches at about 11am on May 2, at the carpark staircase of Block 352A Ang Mo Kio Street 32.

During the mention of his case in court that was conducted remotely, Leow, who was in police custody, refused to appear in front of the camera.

On the video stream, he could be heard wailing on the ground as officers tried to get him to stand up.

Despite this, District Judge Marvin Bay noted that Leow was present.

Leow could be heard saying in Mandarin that he did not want to go to jail and pleading to be released.

The prosecution said he is believed to be behind the series of cat slashings in Ang Mo Kio, and asked for him to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks.

The judge agreed to this, citing Leow's behaviour in court as a valid reason.

Leow was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), which is under the National Parks Board (NParks), with the support of the police.

Since late April, at least 10 cats have been found with deep cuts on their bodies. The attacks happened between Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

The string of cat slashings led to some of the neighbourhood cats in the area being placed in boarding facilities in Lim Chu Kang and at The Animal Lodge.

In a statement on Tuesday, NParks group director of community animal management Jessica Kwok said the safeguarding of animal welfare is a shared social responsibility.

She urged members of the public to promptly report suspected cases of animal cruelty to AVS on 1800-476-1600 or at https://www.nparks.gov.sg/avs/feedback

Leow is expected to be back in court on June 23 for further mention of his case.

If convicted of animal cruelty, he may be jailed for up to 18 months or fined up to $15,000, or both.

Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to three years or fined up to $30,000, or both.