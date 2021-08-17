SkillsFuture scam: Mastermind couple get combined total of 31 years' jail

Two masterminds behind a $39.9 million SkillsFuture scam, the largest fraud against a public institution here, have been sentenced to a jail term of more than 31 years combined for cheating, forgery and money laundering offences, among others.

Ng Cheng Kwee, 45, was sentenced to more than 17 years' jail, while his wife Lee Lai Leng, 43, was given a 14-year jail sentence yesterday, said the police.

The scam targeted SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), which oversees an initiative aimed at promoting lifelong learning.

The SSG scheme pays subsidies to Singapore businesses when they send employees for skills training courses with registered training providers, if certain conditions are met.

This subsidy reimburses some of the course fees and is paid either to the training provider or the business, depending on the claim method used.

The scammers used nine Singapore-registered firms that submitted 8,386 fraudulent course fee grant applications and a corresponding 8,391 claims to SSG between May and October 2017.

These submissions involved 25,141 "employees" purportedly working for six applicant entities. The "employees" purportedly attended training courses conducted by three training providers.

All nine firms were in fact shell companies that Ng, Lee and other co-conspirators had registered as applicant companies and training providers with SSG between January and July 2017.

To prevent their own names from appearing in the claims, they paid three people to act as nominee directors of the nine entities.

Using these nominee directors' SingPass credentials, the scammers made fraudulent applications and claims via SSG's online portal, SkillsConnect.

"The syndicate's scheme resulted in SSG disbursing approximately $39.9 million of training grants in total to the corporate bank accounts of eight entities," said the police in a statement yesterday.

When SSG flagged some of the course fee grant applications and claims for manual checks, Ng and Lee submitted forged and/or falsified documents to SSG between May and August 2017.

"These documents include employment contracts and attendance records of training courses, which were never conducted," the police said.

Ng enlisted an acquaintance, Vincent Peter, to arrange for someone to encash cheques from the corporate accounts of the nine entities in August and September 2017. The cheques had been pre-signed by the nominee directors.

Vincent in turn approached Manickam Pragasam and Nathan Muniandy to encash the cheques.

The cash was placed in a safe at the Sengkang flat of Lee's brother Lee Chi Wai, 35.

Ng and his wife used some of the proceeds to purchase 11kg of gold valued at $626,500.

By Nov 1, 2017, there were $6.7 million in cash and 11kg of gold in the safe. That day, Lee Lai Leng called her brother, telling him to empty the safe and pass the contents to someone else for safe keeping.

He complied and, using a suitcase and duffel bag, moved most of the cash and all the gold to a friend's home. He kept $50,000 in cash and four boxes of commemorative coins.

His sister then told him to format his phone and his parents' phone. He deleted his WhatsApp conversations with her but did not format his phone.

That same day, Ng - who was in China - also told an operative of the syndicate, who had been handed some of the illicit cash by Vincent that day, to leave the cash in the boot of a car and to park the car at a secluded place.

The siblings were arrested by the Commercial Affairs Department the next day.

Ng was arrested a month later on Dec 4, upon his return to Singapore.

Earlier reports mentioned that SSG suspended all payments of training grants to the nine entities after some anomalies came to light in October 2017, and made a police report.

The six men who were part of Ng and Lee's syndicate were convicted in 2018 and 2019 and sentenced to jail terms ranging from 33 months to 104 months.

For helping his sister and brother-in-law launder and hide part of the proceeds, Lee Chi Wai was sentenced to 68 months' imprisonment on Nov 27, 2018.

Court proceedings against three other alleged members of the syndicate are ongoing.

SSG said in 2017 that after the incident, it took immediate action to tighten its processes, including implementing fraud analytics and conducting a comprehensive review of the system.