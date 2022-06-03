Six years' corrective training for elderly recalcitrant offender

He has been in and out of jail multiple times over nearly half a century and undergone severe prison regimes - both preventive detention and corrective training - aimed at tackling recalcitrant offenders.

But Ng Thiam Choon, now 72, still did not learn his lesson and continued to dupe others into giving him money shortly after he was last released from prison last year.

For his latest string of offences, District Judge Eddy Tham yesterday ordered him to undergo another round of corrective training - this time for six years.

Addressing Ng, who was previously ordered to undergo five years of corrective training in 2016, Judge Tham said that the elderly man had preyed on his victims' kindness to dupe them into giving him cash.

The judge told him: "You basically have no sense of remorse."

On May 12, Ng pleaded guilty to seven counts of cheating involving more than $1,300. Another 13 charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Corrective training is reserved for repeat offenders and does not offer the usual one-third remission for good behaviour. It is imposed when the court finds that the offender needs a substantial period of training for reformation.

The maximum period for corrective training is 14 years.

In preventive detention, a recalcitrant offender aged over 30 receives a substantial period of imprisonment to protect the public. The detention order can last up to 20 years.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Yee Jia Rong had listed seven occasions of Ng cheating his victims of around $200 each between July last year and February.

Last July, for instance, he cheated a shop attendant in Bugis Village of $180 by lying that he had an accident and needed to pay the other party urgently.

Ng handed her a phone number to assure her that he was contactable, but he never returned the money.

In another incident in February, Ng told a man in Jurong that he could not find his wife and asked for $200, claiming he could not withdraw any money.

DPP Yee had said: "In actual fact, the accused was divorced and had no intention of returning the money to (the victim)."

Ng pleaded with the judge for leniency last month, saying he cheated the victims to buy food and that he could not find a job.

He added that he suffered from chronic illnesses and wished to spend time with his brothers who were sick.

Yesterday, Ng, who was unrepresented and appeared in court via video-link, made similar pleas.

Stressing that he is already old, he said: "Please give me one last chance. I will mend my ways."

In his reply, Judge Tham noted that the elderly man is a recalcitrant offender who had previously undergone both preventive detention and corrective training.