Six weeks' jail for man who harassed judge over divorce case

A man and his former wife were so unhappy with their divorce proceedings, they separately directed their anger at the court - and both ended up being given jail sentences.

The man, Lim Teck Leng, was yesterday sentenced to six weeks' jail after being found guilty of one count of harassment.

The 42-year-old Singaporean had fired an e-mail to the Family Justice Courts (FJC) judge in 2018 proclaiming her a "beast" and "unfit as a human being". The e-mail was also sent to several politicians and public appointment holders.

His former wife - Chinese national Zhang Honghong, 37 - was sentenced to three weeks' jail in December last year after pleading guilty to a harassment charge. In an electronically filed summons application, she attached an affidavit stating that she would "smash" the court and hit the FJC judge.

The couple were married on Sept 7, 2010, and went on to have two children.

But on July 18, 2015, Zhang filed a writ of divorce. The matter was later heard by the victim after she took over from the previous judge in 2017.

On Aug 25 that year, the judge made an order for Zhang to have care and control of the children. In addition, Lim had to pay Zhang $175,000 in the division of their matrimonial assets, and $300 a month in spousal maintenance for a year. He also had to fork out $1,800 a year for child maintenance.

Zhang committed her offence in December 2017 when she was upset with Lim for not paying maintenance and with the FJC, which she felt did not help her enough.

On May 15, 2018, the judge heard arguments on two applications by Zhang pertaining to matters involving the earlier orders.

"In the course of this hearing, (Lim) criticised the victim (as) having taken just one day to make her decision," Deputy Public Prosecutor David Koh said in his submissions.

Lim then sent the e-mail insulting the judge on June 1 that year.