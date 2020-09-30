Six weeks' jail for male ex-teacher who took upskirt videos of women, including 17-year-olds

SINGAPORE - A former teacher was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Wednesday (Sept 30) for recording upskirt videos of women, including two 17-year-olds.

Daniel Chen Junyi, 29, had pleaded guilty last month to two counts of insulting a woman's modesty. The first incident happened in 2018 and the other last year.

Two other similar charges were taken into consideration by District Judge Adam Nakhoda during sentencing.

Chen's victims cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their identity.

Court documents did not state the school Chen taught at but The Straits Times understands that he was employed by an international school at the time of his offences.

On Jan 11, 2018, Chen targeted a 17-year-old while on the way to his girlfriend's home.

He was in the lift with the victim and her sister, who were both in school uniforms.

Chen pressed the button for the highest floor in the building, even though his girlfriend lived on the fourth storey.

While standing behind the two girls, he placed the phone underneath his victim's skirt and recorded a video.

He withdrew his mobile phone after the victim's sister noticed his movement and turned to look at him.

Chen eventually exited the lift at the top floor and watched the video before proceeding to his girlfriend's flat.

The victim's sister later called the police and he was arrested eight days later.

But even with the first case hanging over him, Chen struck again on Sept 25 last year. This time, he was accompanying his girlfriend to shop at a store.

He approached a 17-year-old staff member from behind and recorded a video underneath her dress.

Court documents state that Chen's actions were captured on close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The staff member, who had noticed Chen standing close behind her, later made a police report. He was subsequently arrested five days later.

Chen's lawyers Ravinderpal Singh and James Ow Yong said in their mitigation plea that their client had resumed psychotherapy sessions for his behaviour and even applied a super-glue sticker to cover the camera of his mobile phone.

In sentencing Chen, District Judge Nakhoda noted several aggravating factors in his offences, including the use of a recording device which made it possible for the videos to be viewed repeatedly and disseminated.

For each offence of insulting a woman's modesty, Chen could have been jailed for up to a year and fined.