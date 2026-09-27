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Six to face charges after allegedly taking part in unlawful assembly at Changi Prison, State Courts

The group includes four individuals who were previously investigated for similar offences.

SINGAPORE – Six individuals, aged between 31 and 70, will be charged on Sept 28 over their alleged roles in unlawful public assemblies and processions.

The group includes four individuals who were previously investigated for similar offences.



The group also includes a 31-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman who are accused of participating in public assemblies without permits outside Changi Prison in 2024 and 2025. Both will face charges under the Public Order Act.

The man will face three charges of participating in a public assembly without a permit.

He had previously received a stern warning for similar offences committed in March and April 2022, and for obstruction of justice in March 2022, the police said in a statement.

The woman will face two charges for allegedly taking part in public assemblies without a permit on Nov 22, 2024 and Nov 29, 2024.

She was previously issued with a stern warning on Sept 18, 2026 over a public assembly held outside the State Courts on Feb 3, 2025.

The 31-year-old man and four others from the group will each face one charge of participating in a public assembly in a prohibited area. The gathering was held outside the State Courts on Feb 3, 2025.

Police said two members of the group of six had prior brushes with the law over similar offences.

They include a 37-year-old woman who was previously issued a number of penalties including stern warnings and a 12-month conditional warning over a number of offences.

She received the penalties for taking part in a public procession at the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2024, her involvement in public assemblies without a permit in July 2017, March 2022 and April 2022, and for obstruction of justice in March 2022 and April 2022.

Another member of the group – a 38-year-old woman – was previously handed a $3,000 fine and issued a 24-month conditional warning for organising public processions to the Istana without a permit in June 2017, January 2021 and on Feb 2, 2024.

Said the police: “Members of the public should apply for a police permit prior to organising public assemblies.

“Those wishing to express their views but do not have a permit can consider the Speakers’ Corner, a long-established space for Singaporeans to express their views.”

Those found guilty of organising or participating in such public assemblies without a proper permit can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to six months.

The police added that those found to have taken part in or organised public assemblies or processions at prohibited areas without a valid permit can be subject to even higher penalties.