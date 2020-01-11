Six-storey Pasir Ris carpark where girl fell to her death often used by kids playing on bikes

SINGAPORE - Children frequently play at the multi-storey carpark in Pasir Ris where a girl is believed to have fallen to her death on Wednesday (Jan 8), said residents in the nearby HDB blocks.

They believe that the children, who are mostly unsupervised, take advantage of the empty upper levels of the carpark to play.

Most residents that The Straits Times spoke to also feel that more can be done to prevent future accidents from happening.

The carpark at Blk 526B Pasir Ris Street 51 was the scene of a tragedy on Wednesday, when a 13-year-old girl from Hai Sing Catholic School was found motionless at the ground level of the carpark at about 4pm.

She was later pronounced dead.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the girl was believed to have lost control of her bicycle while cycling down a ramp on the sixth story of the carpark.

She collided with a railing on the side wall which was about a metre tall, and fell out of the building.

According to Shin Min, a domestic helper, who heard a loud sound and looked outside her flat, called the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police after spotting the girl lying at the foot of the carpark.

Police investigations on the girl's death are still ongoing.

When The Straits Times visited the carpark on Friday twice at 11am and 6pm, only the bottom two levels of the building were occupied by cars. The carpark has six storeys and a rooftop garden.

On both occasions, the sixth level of the carpark was empty except for two parked motorcycles.

A 28-year-old resident said that children in uniform usually cycle at the carpark's upper levels in the late afternoon during weekdays.

Another resident, Summer, who turns six this year, told The Straits Times that she had cycled there with her younger brother before.

Other residents said older students sometimes practised parkour on the roof garden, or would congregate in groups there at night.