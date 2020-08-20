Six months' jail for maid who abused intellectually disabled boy

A domestic helper, who was left to take care of an intellectually disabled boy at home, ill-treated him by kicking him multiple times.

She was unaware that the mother was recording the abuse through a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed in the home.

The Indonesian maid, Yuni Suvi Yanti Sitepu, 38, was sentenced to six months' jail in a district court yesterday. She pleaded guilty to one count of ill-treating the boy.

Both the child and his mother cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his identity.

Court documents stated that Yuni had been employed as the family's domestic helper for more than a month at the time of her offence. Her duties included taking care of the boy, who is also suffering from global development delay, epilepsy and hypothyroidism.

The court heard that at about 10am on May 16 last year, the mother used her mobile phone to view live footage from the CCTV camera installed in the living room of her home.

While viewing the footage, she noticed Yuni was engrossed in her mobile phone - singing and posing in front of it - and was not paying attention to her son. The mother became suspicious when she saw the maid shoving the child aside, and decided to start recording.

Subsequent footage showed Yuni kicking the boy on multiple occasions, including once on the face, causing him to fall backwards. She also pushed the boy's legs forcefully towards his face once, as he was lying on his back.

The mother stopped recording at about 11.45am after noticing that her husband had returned home from work. She made a police report at 9.14pm.

Court documents stated that Yuni admitted to kicking and pushing the boy "in frustration".

District Judge Ow Yong Tuck Leong backdated her jail term to June 23, when she was remanded.

Yuni could have been jailed for up to four years and/or fined up to $4,000 for ill-treating the boy.