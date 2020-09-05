Six months' jail for cop who took items from workplace

A police sergeant who committed a string of offences, including mischief and misappropriating items from his workplace, was sentenced to six months' jail yesterday.

Joel Lim Jian Da, now 28, who was attached to the Tampines Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) but has since been suspended, had also taken home 64 confidential documents belonging to the Singapore Police Force, even though he had no right to retain them.

Details about these documents were not revealed in a district court.

The Singaporean also took his colleague's work equipment, a Cubicon 2 Mobile Data Terminal Motorola ES400 worth $1,368, and threw it away.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Genevieve Pang said: "The ES400 set is a mobile data terminal used by the police to relay 'live' information of ongoing operations and investigations from officers to the operations room and vice versa, to dispatch ground officers or call for backup, and to receive updates about the ground operations from the said officers."

Yesterday, Lim pleaded guilty to two counts of dishonest misappropriation of property as well as one count each of mischief and giving false information to a public servant.

Seven other charges, including an offence under the Official Secrets Act involving the confidential documents, were considered during sentencing.

It is not known why Lim committed these offences, but defence lawyer Anand Nalachandran said that they were not for his client's personal gain.

At around 4.30am on Oct 17, 2015, Lim entered a police vehicle parked near the NPC and spotted a policewoman's ES400 set inside.

He took the device even though it did not belong to him. The policewoman returned about 20 minutes later and conducted a search after she found it missing.

Lim then tried to cover up his unlawful act by joining in the search. He said that he threw the device into a dustbin later.

Later that day, Lim gave false information to another police officer claiming that he had not seen the ES400 set.

Lim came clean about what he had done only on Sept 21, 2016. He has since made full restitution.

When officers searched his flat later that day, they found items including the 64 confidential documents, two students' ez-link cards and an NRIC that had earlier been handed to him while he was on counter duty at the NPC in 2015.

The court heard that instead of making a found-property report as he was supposed to, Lim took the NRIC home and kept it there until it was seized on Sept 21, 2016.