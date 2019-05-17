Six men charged with abusing public servants

Six Singaporean men were taken to court yesterday after they allegedly abused public servants.

S. Kulbir Singh Raghbir Singh Vigil, 28, faces the most number of charges - five - one of which is for allegedly assaulting Sergeant Koo Wei Chieh from the Singapore Civil Defence Force in a Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) triage room on Jan 1. He is accused of headbutting Sgt Koo, causing a cut on the inside of his upper lip. Singh's other charges are over a string of offences allegedly committed between November last year and March this year.

On Nov 14, he is said to have committed a rash act by throwing a flower pot from the seventh storey of a Sin Ming Road block of flats, near Marymount Road. About a month later, he allegedly stole a mobile phone from a woman.

On Feb 2, he is said to have behaved in a disorderly manner while drunk at Marymount MRT station.

He was apparently drunk again on March 3 when he allegedly caused annoyance to a woman in the Sin Ming Road block by flinging to the floor some items placed outside a seventh-storey flat. Singh was released on bail of $10,000 and will be back in court on June 10.

A second man, Randhir Nehru, 38, faces three charges. He allegedly kicked a police officer, Sergeant Goh Wei Xiang, on his cheek and verbally abused him at the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum in South Bridge Road on Jan 4.

Randhir is also accused of causing annoyance to the police officer by rolling on the ground and shouting loudly while drunk that day.

Manoher Ramanan, 27, Chandran Sinnathamby, 49, and Kobal G. Perumal, 58, face two charges each.

Manoher allegedly abused a police officer with vulgar language and pushed the officer in Hougang Avenue 8 on Jan 4.

Chandran is said to have used abusive words on two police officers - Sergeant Tan Yilong and Corporal Lesson Ooi Li Sheng - at TTSH on Jan 2. He is also accused of spitting at Sgt Tan twice.

The court heard that Kobal allegedly pushed an auxiliary police officer, Constable Guok Xue Ni, in North Bridge Road on April 7 last year. He is also said to have pushed someone else, identified as Mr Suhaimi Dollah, that day.

The men were each offered bail of between $5,000 and $10,000.

The sixth man, Richard Tan Han Woon, 20, faces a single charge of assaulting a public servant.

Tan allegedly used his left elbow to hit National Parks Board officer Sri Saravathi on her left arm and upper chest at the Sungei Buloh Wetlands Visitor Centre at around 3pm on July 8 last year. According to court documents, Ms Sri suffered tenderness in the affected areas.

Tan's bail was set at $5,000 and he is expected to plead guilty on June 13.