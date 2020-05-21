Six convicted over various offences related to Covid-19

A man unlawfully went to a family member's flat for dinner during the circuit breaker period, snapped pictures of the gathering and posted them on social media.

Part-time private-hire car driver Francis Soh Seng Chye, 38, also added a caption to the picture which said: "After a long long long long super long day... we are having (an) illegal gathering... so what? Enjoy the food to the max."

The act, which the prosecution said showed "defiance of authority and disregard for the law", was posted on April 8, a day after safe distancing measures were introduced in Singapore.

Yesterday, Soh was fined $4,500 after pleading guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

The court heard that a friend of his had spotted the post on Facebook and told citizen journalism website Stomp, which wrote about it. The report drew public attention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Chin said Soh had met another part-time private-hire car driver, Ms Lye Bao Ru, around 7pm on April 8.

He accepted her invitation to dinner at her Circuit Road flat, which was attended by seven people in all.

Soh was one of six people dealt with in court yesterday over separate offences related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The others were: Siti Wan Su'Aidah Samsuri, 25; Foo Ching Guan, 32; Vardireddy Nageswara Reddy, 35; Shake Mohammed Abdul Samad Haji Abduraheem, 44; and Teo Say Leong, 64. All are Singaporeans except Vardireddy, who is an Indian national.

Shake, who is jobless, was sentenced to four weeks' jail and a fine of $1,500. A 41-year-old National Environment Agency safe distancing enforcement officer was patrolling near Block 99 Aljunied Crescent around 9.30am on April 22 when he spotted Shake drinking alcohol at the void deck.

Shake was not wearing a mask. He also refused to give the officer his particulars when asked and pushed the younger man's hand before leaving the scene.

Teo and Foo breached their stay-home notices (SHNs) in unrelated incidents. They were each sentenced to four weeks' jail.

Teo arrived at the Singapore Cruise Centre from Batam, Indonesia, on March 20 and was given an SHN. He was required to remain in his Jalan Sultan flat near Beach Road from then until April 3.

He, however, left his home around 1pm on March 29 and went to a nearby coffee shop to buy food which he ate in an open area.

Foo, who is jobless, returned to Singapore from Thailand on March 17. His SHN stated that he had to remain in his Kreta Ayer Road home from then until March 31. But, on March 29, he went out around 4am and took a private-hire vehicle to meet his friend Lee Quan Hui in Sengkang. Foo had claimed that he breached his SHN to try and settle a matter involving a $1,000 loan which Mr Lee had purportedly taken from a loan shark.

Vardireddy, who rented a room in a Compassvale Close flat, had come into close contact with a colleague who had tested positive for Covid-19. The director of medical services then ordered Vardireddy to be isolated at home from Feb 16 until noon on Feb 25.

He, however, left the flat around 8.10pm on Feb 24 and went to Compass One shopping mall in Sengkang Square to buy a shaver. Vardireddy was given a $3,500 fine after pleading guilty to an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Siti, who works as a flight attendant, was fined $4,000 after breaching her SHN. She returned to Singapore from Brisbane, Australia, around 6pm on March 25 and was ordered to remain in her Woodlands flat from then until April 8. But, on March 30, she left her home around 2.45pm to buy cigarettes and some groceries.