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Six charged over participation in unlawful assemblies at Changi Prison, State Courts

(From left) Han Li Ying Kirsten, Ten Leu Jiun Jeanne-Marie, Lim Kay Siu, Neo Swee Lin Winifred, Annamalai Kokila Parvathi (second from right), and Howe Wen Khong Rocky (far right). They are handed charges over their alleged participation in unlawful public assemblies and processions.

SINGAPORE - Six individuals were hauled to court on Sept 28 and handed charges over their alleged participation in unlawful public assemblies and processions.

Several of them were previously investigated for similar offences.

They are: Howe Wen Khong Rocky, 31; Ten Leu Jiun Jeanne-Marie, 56 Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, 38; Lim Kay Siu, 70; Winifred Neo Swee Lin, 63 and Han Li Ying Kirsten, 37.

Howe was handed three charges of participating in a public assembly without a permit.

He had previously received a stern warning for similar offences committed in March and April 2022, and for obstruction of justice in March 2022, the police said in a statement.

Ten faces two charges for allegedly taking part in public assemblies without a permit on Nov 22, 2024 and Nov 29, 2024.

She was previously issued a stern warning on Sept 18, 2026 over a public assembly held outside the State Courts on Feb 3, 2025.

The police had said in a Sept 27 statement that Han was previously given penalties including stern warnings and a 12-month conditional warning over a number of offences.

These were for taking part in a public procession at the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2024, her involvement in public assemblies without a permit in July 2017, March 2022 and April 2022, and for obstruction of justice in March 2022 and April 2022.

Annamalai was previously handed a $3,000 fine and issued a 24-month conditional warning for organising public processions to the Istana without a permit in June 2017, January 2021 and on Feb 2, 2024.

Those found guilty of organising or participating in such public assemblies without a proper permit can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to six months.

This is a developing story.