Six charged over cheating banks, disclosing passwords

Six men, aged 22 to 26, were charged yesterday over offences that include cheating banks by opening accounts for unknown people and giving away their Singpass details.

Three of the men - Muhammad Ridwan Atan, 23, Louis Chin, 26, and Muhamad Hairul Nizam Mohd Halim, 23 - were said to have disclosed their Singpass usernames and passwords to unknown individuals for commissions of up to $500.

Ridwan was also accused of receiving about $8,300 worth of stolen cash and jewellery.

The other accused are Lester Law Jin Yuan, 22, Sean Lee Jun Jie, 23, and Daniel Phua Zhi Hao, 24.

According to court documents, the alleged offences occurred between December 2020 and October last year.

Ridwan was handed six charges for offences that include purportedly granting access to his bank accounts to unknown parties and a contact identified only as "Jimmy" to perform transactions on the banks' computer systems.

Phua allegedly handed his OCBC Bank account details to Law as part of a conspiracy with other people, including Yeo Zhi Xiang and Desmond Chan Whye Keat, so that they could access his account fraudulently.

Chin and Lee were accused of opening bank accounts on behalf of other people. It was not mentioned in court how the bank accounts were used.

The accused will return to court at a later date.

Those who fraudulently provide means of access to a computer program can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $10,000.

The penalty for cheating is a jail term of up to three years or a fine, or both.